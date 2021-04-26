Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $134.40

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.40.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,755. SiTime has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

