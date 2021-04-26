Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $11.98

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

TEVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 8,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,763. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,830,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

