Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $11.98

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th.
TEVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 8,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,763. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,830,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
