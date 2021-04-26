Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $171.05

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.24. 1,491,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

