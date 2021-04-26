Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

4/22/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

4/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

