Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kimco Realty (KIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Kimco Realty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/19/2021 – Kimco Realty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/16/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $20.00.

3/3/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.90 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,422,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

