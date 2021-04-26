Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/7/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/29/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/8/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.80. 122,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

