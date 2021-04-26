Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -4.41% 5.07% 3.93% Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35%

22.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 2.71 $720,000.00 $0.92 7.17 Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.39 -$41.74 million N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Birchcliff Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Earthstone Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 22.35%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 63.43%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Earthstone Energy.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 78,875 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 38,298 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 40,577 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.