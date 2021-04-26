Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.