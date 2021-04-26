Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $57.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

