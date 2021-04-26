Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $307,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.02 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

