Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

SCHE stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

