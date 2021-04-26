Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 324 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $729.40 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average of $645.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

