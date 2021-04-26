Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $140.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

