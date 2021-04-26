Anyswap Price Tops $2.12 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $39.44 million and $684,943.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00283310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.00992525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00724631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,781.00 or 0.99961655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.