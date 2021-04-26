AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $254.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $230.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

