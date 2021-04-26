APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

