Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

