Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. 495,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,718. Appian has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

