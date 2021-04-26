ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

