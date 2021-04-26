Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.