Arden Trust Co Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.17. 62,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,634,198. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

