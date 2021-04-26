Arden Trust Co Purchases 255 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,645,022 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.14. 65,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.