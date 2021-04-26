Arden Trust Co Sells 1,010 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD remained flat at $$74.96 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,931. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

