Arden Trust Co Sells 428 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 33.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

