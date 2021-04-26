Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $58.09 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lear were worth $58,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 238.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $330,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $594,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $187.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $86.90 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

