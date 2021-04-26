Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.