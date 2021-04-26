Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $59,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

