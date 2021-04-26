Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 122,736 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,736 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $53,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $12,207,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,530,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,606,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,342 shares of company stock worth $138,898,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $158.25 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

