Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 22,748 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of CSX worth $58,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

