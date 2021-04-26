Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

