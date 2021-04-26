argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $296.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.95 and a 200-day moving average of $294.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in argenx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

