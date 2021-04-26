Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

ATZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ATZAF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Aritzia has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

