Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 403 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in NIKE by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 88,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.