Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average is $521.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

