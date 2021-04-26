Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.69 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

