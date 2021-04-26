Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of ANSS opened at $371.73 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

