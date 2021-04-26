Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fortive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 244,281 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Fortive by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.