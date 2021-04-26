Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $47,784,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $71.78 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

