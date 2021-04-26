Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 5,730 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.