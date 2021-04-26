ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday.

ASMIY traded up $13.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.34.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

