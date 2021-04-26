ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON ASC opened at GBX 5,314 ($69.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,057.83 ($26.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,496.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,017.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

