Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. Assurant has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $156.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.