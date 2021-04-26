Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.22 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

