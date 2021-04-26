Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Shares of AAWW opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.