Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of AAWW opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

