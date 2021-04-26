Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

