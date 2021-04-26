ATN International (ATNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of -244.75 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $79.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

