Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $654.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $652.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.79. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.