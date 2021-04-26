Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 306 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 40.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

IBP opened at $131.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $133.30.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

