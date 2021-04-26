Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,250 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus comprises about 2.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Dada Nexus worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

