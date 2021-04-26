Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

